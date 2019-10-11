Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alvin Rubin Ackerman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alvin Rubin Ackerman passed away October 2, 2019, peacefully with daughters; Kristy and Susan by his side.



Alvin was born September 3, 1924 in Purewater, Montana near Wolf Point in a little sod house on the Prairies of a 200 acre wheat farm his father leased from the Sioux.



Alvin was born to Gottlieb and Christina (Schauer) Ackerman who were born in Ukraine but of German descent and spoke German. Alvin spoke German as well, and he was always trying to teach doctors, nurses or any one.



Everyone loved Alvin's wit, kindness and stories.



Alvin had 9 brothers, and 5 sisters, a large German and patriotic family, seven brothers served in the military, 3 brothers in Europe in



Alvin married LaVerle Leavitt January 6, 1948, she passed June 21, 2010.



Alvin lived his life in Quilcene, had 4 children, Linda Hilsabeck, of Damascus, Oregon, Susan Ackerman-Cook, of Sequim, Ken (Janet) Ackerman, of Quilcene and Kristy Ackerman of Quilcene. Eleven grandchildren and six great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Alvin was inducted in the Army in 1943 and after basic training at Camp "White in Medford Oregon, he was sent to the European Front during WWII. Alvin was in the 216th Quatermaster Salvage Repair Battalion, repairing tents, clothes from the dead, typewriters, and recycling everything to keep the Army going. Alvin saw plenty of action in Europe, he was wounded October 5, 1944 at the Sigfried Line, later receiving the



Alvin was also an interpreter of German language for the troops.



When Alvin returned home to Quilcene, he worked at Indian Island, later for Buck Mountain Logging Co, as a rock driller/powder monkey, blasting rock to build all the logging roads from Brinnon to Palo Alto, Blyn.



Alvin, in the late 1950s started his gypo logging by cutting peeler logs and shake bolts for shakes. Wife LaVerle and kids would help every day in the woods. Alvin later got a contract for Puget Power Bonneville Power Co. to haul spools of cable for power from Shelton up into the steep mountains of Hood Canal, Jupiter and Hama Hama with his Army truck. LaVerle and the kids went along to help, kids were never left with a sitter.



In the 60s, Alvin worked for Walt Kelly Canal Construction as a driller, powder monkey with good friend Robert "Joe" Such. When Walt Kelly retired, he got Alvin on the county highway department until he retired in 1980. Alvin was a lifelong member of Quilcene VFW Post 3213, Battle of Bulge member; WA Old Time Fiddlers. Alvin donated time to help build Quilcene Youth Center in 1950's, helped build the VFW Hall in Quilcene, was a volunteer



Alvin loved his guitar, fiddles and banjo, accordion and listening to the Old Time Fiddlers and Accordion players. Alvin loved traveling the U.S. and Canada. Daughter Kristy would drive Alvin and LaVerle all over. He loved the Brooks, Oregon, Threshing "Bee" Antique Steam up as Alvin had steam engines, 1931 Model A and 1928 his dad's Case Tractor.



Alvin loved fairs and logging shows where he was a champion axe thrower at logging shows until his late 80's. Alvin loved working on motors, all equipment and especially lawn mowers. Alvin received two quilts of Valor, well deserved.



Alvin was the kindest man and loved his wife, kids and grandchildren. Always a smile and wit. We love you Daddy, Pa, and Grandpa. You will be greatly missed. "Where there walks a logger, there walks a man!"



Full military funeral services are Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Presbyterian Church, Quilcene, burial at 2:30 PM following at Quilcene Cemetery. Potluck reception at Quilcene School Cafeteria Multipurpose Building. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Oct. 11, 2019

