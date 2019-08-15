Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrea Marie (Lucken) Halverson. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 1:00 PM Forks Congregational Church 280 Spartan Ave Forks , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Andi Halverson, dedicated mother and grandmother, passed away in the care of family and hospice on Sunday August 11th.



Andrea Marie Lucken was born December 31, 1947. Her parents, Maynard and Pearl Lucken, were delighted to welcome a little girl to their lives. She was raised in Beaver and Forks, spending her younger years living at Lake Pleasant and then moved to the Hilltop Ranch at about 8 years old.



She graduated from Forks High School in 1966, then married the love of her life, Richard E. "Harv/Squatly" Halverson, on September 3, 1966, and over the next 10 years had three daughters.



She worked for the Quillayute Valley School District in many administrative roles which started at the high school, with in-house suspension; the alternative school; the primary school; then the middle school, where she remained until retirement.



Kids were very important to her and she bonded with and gave assistance to any child she knew was in need. She bought gifts for families at holiday time and always made sure kids had school supplies.



Andi was a homebody who loved to be with her family. She enjoyed raising her children and their friends and spoiling her grandkids.



She could be found working in her yard, sewing, quilting and watching her favorite shows and movies. She loved books, and she had an extensive home library, gave books as gifts and helped instill the love of reading to her own children and grandchildren.



She also grew up with a love of music, typically more classical style, or any live performances, especially those of her grandsons. She did not like to venture far from Forks, but when she did, it was to visit or travel with her children, which included day trips to Victoria, and vacations to New Zealand and Italy.



She is survived by her husband, Harv; her three daughters, Marci Halverson, Vicki (Jeff) Curtis and Chanda Halverson; and her three grandchildren, Landon Groves, Karson Nicpon and Jamie Curtis.



In her retirement letter to the school district, she had written, "in the wonderful words of Bob Hope, thanks for the memories." Thank YOU for the memories, Mom!



A service will be held at Forks Congregational Church (280 Spartan Ave), on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1:00 PM, with a short reception following on site.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to an organization that was dear to Andi and family; Soroptimist International of the Olympic Rain Forest (SIORF), PO Box 502, Forks, WA 98331, because of their support of students and families; Assured Hospice, 1102 East 1st Street, Port Angeles, WA 98362.

