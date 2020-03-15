Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angie Nicole Campbell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Angie Nicole (Christiansen) Campbell was born on September 30, 1968, in Port Angeles, to Allen and Laurie Christiansen. Angie passed away on February 25, 2020, due to complications of diabetes.



Angie loved God and believed in a resurrection to Paradise Earth. She loved her family, friends and pets.



She was preceded in death by grandparents, Einar and Gladys Christiansen, Larry Conrad, Joan Conrad; and uncle, Tim Conrad.



Angie is survived by parents, Chris and Laurie Baker and Allen and Shirley Christiansen; her sisters, Lesa Noelle, Shelby Indelicato, and Aubrie (Jemiah) Jenkins; brother, Will Baker; step-brother, Preston Wait; aunts, Lindy Conrad and Cindy Conrad; uncle, Sean Michael (Weng) Conrad; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be sent to the Olympic Peninsula Humane Society 1743 Old Olympic Hwy., Port Angeles, WA 98362.



