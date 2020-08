Port Angeles native, Ann Eileen Enders, passed away on July 29, 2020. She was born on August 6, 1955, to Leonard Earl Enders and Margaret Loreen (Eaton) Enders.



Ann earned her Bachelors Degree and worked as retail manager.



She enjoyed crossword puzzles, solitaire games, and gardening. The highlight of her weeks were her grandson's sport games; she would not miss those games for anything.



Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Margaret Enders; and son, Joshua Earl Enders.



She is survived by son, Danny (Keziah) Enders; sisters, Margaret Grimm and Suzanne McGinitie; brothers, Leonard Enders, Jr. and Kenneth Enders' and grandson, Conner Enders.



She was the 'best mom ever' and will be missed tremendously!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store