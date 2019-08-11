Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann (Duren) Fisher. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Duren Fisher, age 73, of Longmont, Colorado, formerly of Port Angeles, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 25, 2019.



Ann was born November 20, 1945, in San Diego, California, to Mark Duren and Mary Sedlak Duren. She grew up in San Diego, went to college to be a nurse and she wanted to see the world.



Having a nursing degree proved beneficial as she joined the Delta Airlines team as a flight attendant. Since she had her nursing degree, she quickly became a flight supervisor.



Ann later moved to Port Angeles, to become a full time nurse. She rose through the ranks at the hospital and became a nursing supervisor. Ann took great pride in helping others.



Those who knew Ann knew she had many talents and one of her greatest was her photography. She loved to shoot flowers, landscapes and animals. Port Angeles served as her backdrop for so many photos. If you were lucky you would receive some of the many photo note cards she created. She loved to give a set to family and friends. She took photos at all family events.



Ann had a zest for travel and she loved all things bling bling including jewelry and hats. She appreciated the love of family and friends.



Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Mark and Mary Duren of Port Angeles; her husband, Glen Fisher of Port Angeles; and first cousins, John Duren of Rising City, Nebraska and Ed Duren of Soda Springs, Idaho.



Ann is survived by first cousins, MaryGean (Don) Neujahr of Lincoln, Nebraska; Dave (Norma) Duren of Columbus, Nebraska; Jerry (Carol) Duren of Columbus, Nebraska; Judy Weisbarth of Mentor-on-the-Lake, Ohio; Barb Duren of Rising City, Nebraska; and Marjean Duren of Soda Springs, Idaho; and many second and third cousins.



