Our beloved Mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend went to heaven on Friday, December 27, 2019. She went peacefully, holding her daughter Cynthia's hand, with her granddaughter, Tiffany, son, Bill and friend, Jimmie, present. It was her final gift to her daughter, on her daughter Cynthia's birthday, to go join the Lord and family that have gone on before.



Ann, 86 years of age, died of natural causes related to pneumonia, she was at her home on W. 4th St., overlooking the harbor, with Assured Hospice and their angels ensuring her comfort. She wished to be cremated; there will be no services and the family will have a private gathering at a date in the future.



Ann was born Anna Lenore Lundgren on September 10, 1933, in Lakeview, Oregon, to Edyth Evelyn (Pemberton) Lundgren and Werner T. Lundgren. She was the second of five children, having an older brother, a younger sister, and two younger brothers.



She graduated from high school from Klamath Falls, Oregon, in June 1951. She married William Carter soon after.



They had two sons, William Lloyd (Billy) Carter III, on February 16, 1952, and George Edward (Eddie) Carter on April 14, 1954. After about eight years of marriage, she then divorced William and moved to California with her sons.



She then had a traumatic experience; had Patty K. (Lyster) Pineda Mulgrew, on May 18, 1960. She gave her up for adoption. (She was later reunited with her daughter, Patty, in 1996).



She married Fredrick G. Hobbs and had her daughter, Cynthia Roseann (Hobbs) Austin, on December 27, 1961.



Ann moved to Port Angeles in the spring of 1962. She moved back to Oregon for about a year, then up to Victoria, BC, for about a year, then back to Port Angeles, in 1969. She divorced Fred.



She then met the love of her life, Roy Eugene Nelson, and they were married May 7, 1977. They were married almost 41 years, traveling all over the nation, Alaska, Mexico, and Canada, in their motorhome, in their retirement years together. Roy died before her, on April 26, 2018, comfortably, with hospice in their home. He was 88 and died of natural causes.



Ann was a secretary; she worked for a car lot in California and for a bank in Canada. She became the secretary for the City Manager and City Council, of Port Angeles, for nine years and then for Clallam PUD as secretary to the Manager and the Board of Commissioners for about 8 years; she retired in 1983.



She was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary #483, since 1969, serving all the chairs, being Madame President, and winning award for the 1-woman ritual competition, winning state champion, and serving as secretary for many years.



She loved to oil paint, make cards, and spend time with her family. She loved Christmas and her Lord. She loved being a mother of four, a grandmother of nine, and a great-grandmother of fourteen (and counting).



Ann is preceded in death by her father, Werner Lundgren; mother, Edyth Evelyn (Pemberton) Lundgren Nunley; step-father, Frank Nunley; brother, Roy Lundgren; sister, Kathrine (Lundgren) Travis; brother-in-law, Roger Travis; son George Edward Carter; her ex-daughter-in-law, Audrey (Hayes) Carter (Ed's first wife/mother of Charissa Carter); daughter-in-law, Joy Carter (William's wife).



She leaves behind her brother, Eric (Wanda) Lundgren, brother, Theodore Lundgren; sister-in-law, Arlene Lundgren (Roy deceased); son, William L. Carter (Joy deceased) and their son, Colin (Carin) Carter and their three children; William's daughter, Rachel Carter (Matt) Mohn and their two sons; William's son, Joshua Carter; her daughter, Patty K. (Lyster) Pineda (Bill) Mulgrew and their daughter, Jackie and her son; daughter, Cynthia R. Hobbs (Clinton) Austin and their children, Tiffany A. Austin (Dave) Muckley and their six kids, Alan R. (Ashley) Austin and their daughter, Lilly, and newest one on the way; daughter-in-law, TA Carter (Ed deceased), his daughter, Charissa Carter Centers and her two daughters, her step-daughter, Robin Nelson (Bill) Coppo and their two children, Aerin and Nick. Our beloved Mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend went to heaven on Friday, December 27, 2019. Austin (Dave) Muckley and their six kids, Alan R. (Ashley) Austin and their daughter, Lilly, and newest one on the way; daughter-in-law, TA Carter (Ed deceased), his daughter, Charissa Carter Centers and her two daughters, her step-daughter, Robin Nelson (Bill) Coppo and their two children, Aerin and Nick.

