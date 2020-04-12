Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Marie Dalman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Marie Dalman, 89, passed away on March 20, 2020 at Olympic Medical Center hospital in Port Angeles, WA after a short illness.



Ann was born January 26, 1931, to Ole and Annie Pearson in Preston, WA. She graduated from Issaquah High school in 1949. Ann was married to Marvin Dalman on August 13, 1949, and they have two sons. Ann has always been a very busy lady, she worked for J.J. Newberry's and Weisfields credit office while living in Roseburg, OR. Ann drove school bus in Port Angeles for 6 months and 4 years in Forks. She also spent a few years selling Home Interior and Gifts and Tupperware.



Ann was a member of Forks Assembly of God for about 30 years where she served as the Hospitality and Kitchen coordinator for several years. She also taught Missionettes and drove the church bus. She has lived in Port Angeles for the last 15 years where she attended Lighthouse Christian Center and Bethany Pentecostal Church.



Some of Ann's hobbies were ceramics, crocheting, and tole painting. She enjoyed making baby quilts with the Women's Ministries at Forks Assembly. Ann, Marvin and their sons spent many summers camping at Diamond Lake in Oregon. Her greatest joy was her personal relationship with God and her second greatest joy was her family. Ann enjoyed cooking and it made her heart so happy when she had family and friends to share with. She loved her family so much and valued all the time she had with them.



Ann was preceded in death by her parents Ole and Annie Pearson, her husband Marvin and three sisters, Majvor (Marge) Melville, Mary Lou Poindexter and Leola Pivinski. She is survived by her sons, Steven Dalman (Karen) Forks. Dennis Dalman (Jennie) Port Angeles, four grandsons, Jeremy Dalman (Cindi) of Hill City SD, Joseph Dalman Forks, Jerrod Dalman (Jana) Canyon, TX and Joshua Dalman (Jaylean) Port Angeles, and three granddaughters, Julie Dalman Schooley (Charlie) Canyon, TX, Stephanie Dalman (Sky Fischer) Port Angeles, Rachel Dalman Anchorage, AK her bonus granddaughter Racheal Alton (Corey) Port Angeles; three great-grandsons Wyatt Dalman, Port Angeles, Deegan Dalman, Canyon TX and Current Fischer, Port Angeles, WA and her brother-in-law Richard Dalman, Port Angeles. She has many nieces, nephews and extra grands that have been added to the family, and friends that are too many to number that she loves dearly.



A memorial service will be announced at a later date due to the current health situation. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020

