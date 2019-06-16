Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Anna Mayberg Jolliff, was born February 20, 1955, and raised in Port Angeles. Daughter of John (Pete) and Marion Mayberg, Anna was always grateful for her lifelong sense of security and strength of character she attributed to growing up in her loving family, made up of brothers, Charlie and Peter and sister, Heide Lamm.



Anna migrated to Alaska as a young woman and, there she married her beloved husband, Will Jolliff. Up North, they shared a happy and active life with a wide circle of friends, including her soul sisters, Diane (Faires) Pennington and Cyn Premo.



Will and Anna had recently retired to a new home and their Pacific Northwest roots where they felt fortunate to reconnect with family and friends.



We all share the shock of her passing on March 1, 2019, from an aggressive cancer. She received compassionate and excellent care in both Port Townsend and at Virginia Mason, where she was lovingly surrounded by Will and a host of family and friends.



Anna was a lover of nature, guardian and grower of trees, happiest in the woods and enjoying their PNW tree farm. Second to that, she collected friends and co-workers, always there with support in work and play. Her card and game playing skills were infuriating; her quips, vocabulary and song lyric memory legendary.



We will all miss her quiet companionship and choice of music. She was generous with her recipes and baked goodies. She leaves a tremendous void in our hearts.



If you would like to make a donation in her memory, please consider the Humane Society of Jefferson County (hsjcwa.org), where Anna volunteered or go out and plant a tree.

