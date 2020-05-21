Port Angeles resident Arie Corstiaan Vlaardingerbroek died from heart failure at Harrison Medical Center in Bremerton.
He was 74.
Services: Services will be announced at a later date.
Linde-Price Funeral Service, Sequim, is in charge of arrangements.
www.lindefuneralservice.com
Published in Peninsula Daily News on May 21, 2020.