Arie Corstian Vlaardingerbroek was born March 5, 1946, in the Netherlands, to Arie and Imkje Vlaardingerbroek. He was their second child.



At the age of two, his family immigrated to Canada. At 11 years of age, his family came to the United States and called Michigan their home.



At the age of 12, his parents gave him a Mario Lanza recording and from there his interest in music began.



He was in many Gilbert and Sullivan musicals, as well as many other musicals, including South Pacific.



He spent three years in active duty in the US Navy, and nine years inactive.



Arie moved to California where he met his wife, Loretta. He worked for Frito-Lay, for 20 years, driving products to stores.



After Arie and Loretta retired they moved to Washington. He suffered a stroke which left his singing voice damaged. He spent a lot of time at the YMCA, 6/7 days a week, and I am told that he would sing in the pool.



He loved to travel, and his last trips to Alaska and Yellowstone Park were part of the memories that we reminisced his last Wednesday night.



His faith was very strong; he was part of the Redeeming Grace OPC Church in Port Angeles.



He died on May 18, and is survived by his wife, Loretta; brothers, Hank and Rudy Vlaardingerbroek; stepson, Kelly Jackson; and two grandchildren, Dylan Jackson and Liana Jackson.



We will miss him, miss his funny sense of humor, his daily trivia with Dylan and Liana, and his beautiful voice.

