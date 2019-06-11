Arlene was born in Ketchikan, Alaska, on August 25, 1927. She died May 29, 2019, in Everett.
She is survived by her son, Alan (Barb) Pledger; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Pledger; stepson, Blaine (Delisa) Froland; stepdaughter, Karen Froland; sister, Myrna Wheeler; brother, Doug (Joanie) Kirkey; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Froland; parents, Arvilla and Cecil Kirkey; son, Michael Pledger; and sister, Marilyn Kirkey.
A family Celebration of Life will be held later this summer at the family cabin on Dabob Bay.
