Arlene Froland (1927 - 2019)
Obituary
Arlene was born in Ketchikan, Alaska, on August 25, 1927. She died May 29, 2019, in Everett.

She is survived by her son, Alan (Barb) Pledger; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Pledger; stepson, Blaine (Delisa) Froland; stepdaughter, Karen Froland; sister, Myrna Wheeler; brother, Doug (Joanie) Kirkey; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Froland; parents, Arvilla and Cecil Kirkey; son, Michael Pledger; and sister, Marilyn Kirkey.

A family Celebration of Life will be held later this summer at the family cabin on Dabob Bay.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News from June 11 to June 13, 2019
