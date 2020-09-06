1/1
Arlene Irene (Kleingartner) Collins
1940 - 2020
Arlene Irene (Kleingartner) Collins of Sequim, passed away August 22, 2020, at Olympic Medical Center. She was 80.

Arlene was born July 21, 1940 in Toppenish, to Edward and Mollie (Martin) Kleingartner.

Arlene leaves behind her six children Ken (Linda) Blair, Lawrence (Debra) Blair, Mike (Nanette) Blair, Teresa (Colin) Carson, Lynn (Tammy) Blair and Shelly (Jason) Freeze. Other survivors include her sister, Shirley (Mike) Pappas; brother, Larry (Marcia) Kleingartner; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ron Collins.

Arlene will be laid to rest at Ocean View Cemetery in Port Angeles. No formal services will be held at this time.

Harper-Ridgeview Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the family.

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harper Ridgeview Funeral Chapel
105 W 4th St
Port Angeles, WA 98362
3604529701
