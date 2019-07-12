Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Port Angeles resident Arvilla "Arvy" Irene McAllister, 74, died peacefully surrounded by family on June 21st, 2019, in the Olympic Medical Center after complications from an aggressive cancer.



Arvy was born December 17, 1944, to Ruth Monroe Potts and Percy David Bartlett in Alameda, California. She grew up in San Leandro, and graduated from San Jose State University with a degree in Physical Education.



She worked for several years with the National Park Service, in San Francisco and Santa Fe, before taking time for herself to drive throughout the US and Canada.



Arvy moved to Alaska in 1974 to work for BLM, and eventually returned to the NPS as a paralegal until she retired.



In Alaska, Arvy met the love of her life, James McAllister, and married him in Chugiak, Alaska, on May 26, 1979. Arvy and James had their son, Sean, in 1986.



While in Alaska, Arvy found a family in the Eagle River Presbyterian Church, where she was a member. She also learned to quilt, starting a lifelong hobby. Arvy and James moved to Port Angeles in 2006.



Arvy enjoyed quilting for herself and others with the Quilts of Valor and Sunbonnet Sue Quilt Clubs; traveling around the world with James; spending time with family and friends; going to her son's concerts; playing board and card games (Pinochle principally); rooting for the 49ers and her favorite tennis personalities; and exploring genealogy connections.



Arvilla is survived by her husband, James McAllister of Port Angeles; son and daughter-in-law, Sean and Lyndsey McAllister of Middletown, Delaware; step-son, James McAllister of Tualatin, Oregon; sisters, Mary Whitman of Santa Rosa, California, and Phyllis Tieck of Sacramento, California; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Julie Bartlett of Gardnerville, Nevada; sisters-in-law, Judy Bartlett of San Antonio, Texas and Robin Braxton of Oregon City, Oregon; brother-in-law, Dale McAllister of Hoquiam; nephews, Ronald and Steve Whitman, Paul, Kendall, and Donald Tieck, John, Dylan, and Tim Bartlett; niece, Sadie Broadhead. She is preceded in death by her brother, David Bartlett.



A private Celebration of Life will be held in Port Angeles and Lake Tahoe. In lieu of flowers, donations in Arvy's memory may be made to the Sunbonnet Sue Quilt Club for use in community quilts (P.O. Box 211; Sequim, WA 98382), or to the OMC Foundation/Cancer Center (1015 Georgiana St., Port Angeles, WA 98362).



She will be sorely missed.



