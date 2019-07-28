Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey M. (McKnight) Ohmert. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Audrey passed away on July 22, 2019. She was born in Port Angeles on October 6, 1928 to Alvin and Myrtle McKnight. She resided in Port Angeles her entire life. Her childhood consisted of family fishing trips, picnics and trips to Lake Ozette. Audrey and her older sister, Phyllis, wrapped and packaged her father's homemade fishing tackle, such as the Abe and Al flasher, the Ediz hook and the McKnight special.



At Roosevelt High School (now PAHS), she met AJ "Jimmy" Ohmert. They were married in 1950 and were married for 67 years. When their children came along, she became a "mom of all trades." She was a PTA mom, a Girl Scout leader, a Boy Scout Den Mother and a Sunday School teacher. She enjoyed crafts, sewing, baking, cake decorating, and was the chief cook and bottle washer at home, at the lake cabin and on all holidays. In 1960, Audrey's parents purchased the cabin on Lake Crescent that the 5th generation still enjoys today.



Audrey and Jim always enjoyed dancing. In retirement, they traveled around to Dixieland Jazz Festivals, enjoyed clam digging and took many trips to the Oregon coast. They always loved coming back home to their lake cabin to ski, swim and enjoy their grandkids.



Audrey battled dementia in the last few years of her life and was currently residing at Highland Courte Memory Care.



Preceded in death by her parents, spouse Jim Ohmert (November 2017) and sister Phyllis (McKnight) Burbrink (March 2018). She is survived by daughters Arlene Leaf and Carol Earl of Sequim; son Guy Ohmert of Port Angeles; grandchildren Lyndsey Walden, Brittney Ohmert and Kylie (Shaun) Miller, all of Spokane, Washington, Allen Ohmert of Midland Texas, Renee Leaf of Port Angeles, Julie (Jared) Romberg of Sequim, and Holly Earl of Renton; and three great-granddaughters, Harper and Rowen Walden and Alaina Romberg.



