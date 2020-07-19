Barbara Ann Poe was born in Oakland, California, to Michael and Evelyn Poe on May 15, 1929. Barbara lived her early life surrounded by her many aunts, one of which became her lifelong best friend, Marianne Frueh Souza. Barbara and Marianne shared weekly phone calls during the last year.



Barbara graduated from high school in Oakland, and worked as a bank teller, walking to work every day, with Marianne, who worked a block away. In the summer of 1956, she met her husband, John McFall, on a blind date. They went to the movies, talked and danced for hours, and were married the next weekend on August 25, 1956. Their sons, Glenn and Kenneth, were born in 1959 and 1961 and were the source of much joy.



For the next 62 years, they completed each other with John outgoing, hardworking, and usually the center of attention. Barbara was quiet and steady, the glue that kept their lives on track and kept the home fires burning when John was traveling and putting in long hours as a log scaler.



Barbara always had the trailer packed and everyone ready on Friday afternoons for weekend camp trips to Kalaloch when John got home; she baked thousands of cinnamon rolls for school bake sales and scholarship auctions; and packed up their home multiple times when John was transferred. Barbara's baking skills were passed on to her sons and then her granddaughters, Kasi and Faith.



In later years when they moved to the ranch, Barbara would make huge meals for the haying crew including her homemade cookies.



John passed in November 2018. Since then she has enjoyed watching the birds, watering the flowers her boys planted every Mother's Day, getting together with her girlfriends, and doing puzzles with Glenn. Ken has been her personal chef, providing wonderful dinners every night. Through all the years Barbara was always there with a smile and constant spirit of love, doing whatever needed to be done. That quiet spirit will be so missed.



Barbara loved her family dearly and was especially fascinated with her great-grandson, Archer. She looked forward to his frequent visits as well as visits from her 4-legged friend Darby, who came to keep her company after John passed. She was thankful for their neighbors who frequently stopped by or asked if she needed anything, especially Wayne and Lois Bozarth and Robin and Campbell Kirkman.



Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Tom Bennett; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.



She is survived by her aunt, Marianne Souza; her sister, Donna Rae (Ken) Rhee; nieces and nephews; and her two sons, Glenn (Barb) and Kenneth (Michelle) as well as granddaughters Faith McFall, Kasi (Bryan) O'Leary and her great-grandson Archer O'Leary.



At Barbara's request, there will be no formal services. The family will have a memorial service for Barbara at a later date.



Donations may be made to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam Co., 829 E. 8th St., Ste. A, Port Angeles, WA 98362.

