Barbara Jean Kitzman passed away unexpectedly in the early morning hours at her home in Sequim on October 31, 2019

Barb was born to Dr. Edward H. Zwergel and Martha (Madara) Zwergel in Niles, Michigan, the middle child of three. Barb grew up in Cassopolis, Michigan, where her father had his medical practice.

After graduating from Cassopolis High School, she enrolled at the

After a short time at a Kalamazoo hospital, Barb and a close friend and classmate headed for Southern California where both had positions at the Long Beach Veterans Hospital, where Barb was a nursing team leader for her patients. There in Belmont Shores, Barb met Robert (Bob) Kitzman and they were married in Los Altos, California, in August 1963.

After buying their home in Fountain Valley, California, Barb left the VA hospital to work as the charge nurse with three doctors who had their own clinic in Long Beach. When the doctors retired she did volunteer work for the Red Cross Blood Bank.

Barb enjoyed tent camping in the mountains in California, spending vacations at lake resorts and fishing for trout; she was very good at catching the biggest and the most. She enjoyed visits to the national parks like Yosemite, Lassen, Sequoia, and the Redwoods. Many weekend trips were made to Palm Springs/Palm Desert during the winter months during their time in California.

When Bob retired, they moved to Sequim, in 1992, to country home on a large acre where Barb enjoyed the beautiful scenery and the mountains. She loved her many flowers and had a large vegetable garden and many fruit trees and she shared her bounty with many new friends and neighbors.

Barb and her husband attended the Port Angels Symphony for many years and she was a regular volunteer for the chamber concerts. They also were members of the Sequim Bay Yacht Club for several years where Barb was a member and chairperson for the First Mates that helped with many of the clubs social and philanthropic activities. She made many new friends at the club because of her participation in many of the events. Barb enjoyed their many trips to Victoria, BC dinner shows at Oak Bay Beach and Yacht Club's events and dinners. For several years they made annual trips back to Michigan and Minnesota to visit family,

Barb was proceeded in death by her parents; sister, Kay Furlong; and brother- in-law, Andy Nagel.

She is survived her husband, Bob; her brother, Phil (Karen) Zwergel of Florida; brother-in-law, Manuel Furlong of Florida; sister-in- law, Elaine Nagel of Minnesota; and many nieces and nephews.

