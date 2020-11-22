Barbara Lea Thompsen, 89, passed away on November 10, 2020, from age-related causes at Olympic Medical Center.



Barbara was born on January 5, 1931 in Des Moines, Iowa and was adopted by Leon and Inez Shrauger. She grew up in Des Moines, went to Drake University where she received her teaching degree. Barb worked summers for National Parks Concessions and it was at Big Bend National Park that she met her husband Jack Spencer Thompsen. They married in May of 1953 and had three children, Debbie, Mark and Keith.



The family lived at Lake Crescent, Washington where she worked at Lake Crescent Lodge, Rosemary Inn and Fairholme Resort, making friends with countless log truck drivers who stopped to get coffee before their return trips to the woods. After 30 years, Barb and Spencer "retired," built a new home near Peninsula Golf Course, where she lived for the last 34 years of her life. She loved watching the deer and birds that came into her yard for the "goodies" she always provided.



A little over 10 years ago, Barbara discovered and met her birth family. To her surprise, she learned she had 10 younger brothers and sisters, all from Iowa, who welcomed her into their families with open arms and hearts. Her new found family brought her great joy during the last years of her life.



Barbara is survived by her daughter Debbie Jones ( Jim), her son Keith Thompsen ( Kathy), both of Port Angeles, brothers Tom, Jerry, Frank, Russ, Ronnie and Chuck Wiebers and sisters Alberta Murphy, Elsie Dimmick, Deanna Driscoll and Leanna Asmussen all from Cammanche, Iowa, eight grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Mark Thompsen and her husband Spencer Thompsen.



At her request, there will be no services.

