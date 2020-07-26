1/1
Barry Allan Taylor
1942 - 2020
Port Angeles resident, Barry Allan Taylor, was born June 1, 1942, in Bakersfield, California. He passed away on July 19, 2020, at Swedish Hospital Cherry Hill in Seattle; at the age of 78.

He was born to John Spurlin and Betty Maxine (McClure) Taylor. He was the oldest of their three children.

In 1960, he graduated from Delano High School where he played football, basketball, and was on the track team.

He served in the US Navy and then worked for defense contractors Raytheon and Sonatech as a project manager.

He received a BA from California State University, Northridge. He had a love of animals, reading, music, sports, and photography. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle to the desert or Yosemite National Park to take photographs.

Barry spent most of his life in California but moved to Port Angeles after retiring in 2001.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Dennis Taylor.

He is survived by his sons, Don Wilcox of Seattle and Brett Taylor of Arizona; daughter, Brenda (Teddy) Goldy of California; sister, Nancy Taylor of Seattle; nieces, Kristin Taylor and Erin Taylor of Texas; great-nephew and great-niece, Colton Newell and Madison Newell of Texas.

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Brett Allan Taylor
Family
July 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always, Dad.
Brenda Goldy
Daughter
