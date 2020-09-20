Mr. Benedict "Gentle Ben" Joseph Palzer, 84, of Port Angeles died peacefully in his home, surrounded by family Tuesday, August 25, 2020.



Ben was born to Casper Nicholas Palzer and Anna Frances (Poncelet) Palzer in Mazeppa, MN on July 30, 1936. He was the twelfth child of fourteen children.



On June 11, 1974, he married Margaret "Irene" Tierney and they moved to Port Angeles where they made their home. Their daughter, Anne Marie was born on March 25, 1978, completing their family.



Ben had a charismatic personality that served him well during his life. He enjoyed getting to know people and was there for family and friends during some of their most difficult times. Because of these attributes and others, he did extremely well in his real estate business, becoming one of the top real estate brokers in the Port Angeles area.



He is survived by his wife, Irene; his daughter, Anne Marie(J.Benjamin Holmes); and three grandchildren: Margaret "Maggie", Zachary and Andrew Holmes. He is also survived by one sister, Josephine "Jo" Befort; and two brothers, Anthony "Tony" Palzer and John Palzer; many nieces, nephews; and great nieces and nephews around the United States.



His faith, family and friendships meant the world to him. He will be greatly missed.

