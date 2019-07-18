Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice Aleen Byrne. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bernice Aleen Byrne died July 3, 2019, in Port Angeles after a long illness. She was born April 20, 1942, in Port Townsend, to James J. and Dora Glenn Byrne. The family moved to Port Angeles in 1945.



Bernie attended Jefferson Elementary School and Roosevelt Junior High and graduated from Port Angeles High School with the Class of 1960.



She was a member of the Brownie Scouts, the Campfire Girls and the Horizon Club. She played violin in the school orchestra, from elementary school through high school, and played in the Community Symphony. She also played in string ensembles in her school years. Music of all types was a life-long interest for Bernie.



Bernie spent her childhood summers at the family cabin on Lake Crescent



After graduation, Bernie attended Everett General Hospital School of Nursing and received her Registered Nurse certification. She worked in hospitals in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Corvallis and Port Angeles during her more than 30-year career. She was a pediatric nurse for much of her career.



Her interests included music, travel, antiques, hiking, swimming, rowing, and beach combing. She was an avid reader of history, political matters, fiction and non-fiction. Bernie's collection of books and materials on local history was heavily used by friends and family to settle friendly disputes. She was considered by them to be the local expert.



After retiring, Bernie enjoyed serving as a volunteer with the historian and the archivist at Olympic National Park Headquarters.



She is survived by her twin sister, Barbara Beck of Spokane; younger sisters, Karen Byrne of Spokane and Susan Byrne of Port Orchard; four nieces; one nephew; two grand-nieces; three grand-nephews; and several cousins in the United States and in Norway.



A Celebration of Bernie's Life will take place on August 1, at 2 PM, at the Campfire Clubhouse, 619 E. 4th St., PA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to local charities.



