Bernice Lillian (Mason) Roebuck, a former longtime Port Angeles resident, passed away peacefully May 16, due to complications from dementia while under hospice care in Lakewood. She was 96.
Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Walter B. Mason; and Bob Roebuck, whom she married in 2005 when she was 81.
Bernice was born January 3, 1924, in Hockinson, Washington, to Nancy and Albert Blankenship. She graduated, in 1941, from Onalaska High School and also from Centralia Business College during the same year.
Bernice married Walter B. Mason on July 10, 1943, at the First Methodist Church, in Reno, Nevada, while he was furloughed and before he was stationed in Alaska during World War II. Walt gave her the nickname "Bunny," which stayed with her the rest of her life.
They lived in Anchorage, Alaska, where Walt was in the Army Air Forces, and Bunny worked at Alaska Airlines as a payroll accountant. They moved, in 1946, to Port Angeles, where she resided until 2011.
While in Port Angeles, she worked for the First National Bank and then the Clallam County Department of Public Works as an administrative assistant.
Bunny was a Girl Scout leader, a den mother for Cub Scouts, a Sunday School teacher for the First United Methodist Church in Port Angeles, a voluntary reading tutor, a PTA president for Lincoln Elementary School, president of the Retired Public Employees Council and a volunteer at Crestwood Convalescent Center.
She also organized a politics class for seniors that was taught by a professor from Peninsula College, in Port Angeles. She was interested in politics and education throughout her life.
She was active in the First United Methodist Women's Council and was a Stephens Minister for more than 7 years. While at the Park View Villas assisted living facility in Port Angeles in 2010, she was president of the Residents Council.
Bunny also wrote a book, "Where Are We Going? A Mother's Faith." The latest edition was published in 2014.
She always had a wonderful vegetable and flower garden, and enjoyed canning. She was known not only for her apple pies, but also for her raspberry jam and her interest in photography.
She is survived by her four children, Christine Mason, Carol Mason, Steve Mason, and Dave Mason; granddaughter, Maria O'Connell Bonarrigo; and great-grandsons, Jack and Jason Bonarrigo; and two brothers, Bill and Buck Blankenship.
A private ceremony was held on May 21 at the Mount Angeles Cemetery in Port Angeles. The family requests that donations be made, in lieu of flowers, to the Alzheimer's Association, the First United Methodist Church in Port Angeles or the Abundant Life Church in Lakewood.
Published in Peninsula Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.