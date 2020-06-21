Bert Lauderback Jr.
1929 - 2020
Port Angeles resident, Bert Lauderback Jr., passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Crestwood Convalescent Center. He was 91.

Bert was born to parents Mr. Bert Lauderback Sr., and Mrs. Myrtle (Watson) Lauderback on May 29, 1929, in Des Moines, Iowa. He grew up the eldest of nine and attended Des Moines High School.

Bert is a U.S. Army Veteran and spent most of his civilian years working in the Washington State logging industry until his retirement in 1978. An avid outdoorsman, Bert enjoyed fishing, hunting, and frequent road trips with his wife Dorothy to numerous destinations throughout the US to visit new places, family, and friends.

Bert was an avid dancer, and enjoyed playing poker, pinochle, and his beloved harmonica at frequent family gatherings. Bert was a lifelong member of the local VFW, the Elks Club, and he was an enduring devoted Western Cowboy who loved his family.

Bert is survived by his wife, Dorothy Lauderback; his sons, Leslie (Cindy) and Kenneth (Cheryl); daughters, Ina (Lauderback) (Dale) Turton and Kathy (Lauderback) (JR) McDonald, Gayla (Lauderback) Johnson and Angie (Lauderback) Smith.

A private family service was held at Drennan & Ford Funeral Home, on June 17, 2020.

Web Link: https://www.drennanford.com/obituary/bert-lauderback-jr

After his cremation, family and friends may be invited to attend his cemetery placement at a later date due to current government gathering restrictions.

The family is grateful for the condolences.

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
