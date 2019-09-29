Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bert LeRoy Trerise. View Sign Service Information Independent Bible Church 116 East Ahlvers Road Port Angeles, WA 98362 Memorial service 11:00 AM Send Flowers Obituary

Bert LeRoy Trerise was born on May 3, 1933, in Los Angeles, California, to Benton LeRoy Trerise and Beatrice Robertson Trerise.



Bert had a large extended family nearby. From this family, he inherited a strong work ethic, which defined his life and career, and a rich heritage at Grace Presbyterian, the church Bert attended in his younger years.



At Benjamin Franklin High School, in Los Angeles, he started to develop a fine understanding of electronics, radios and sound systems. While in high school, he joined the Navy ROTC, and while continuing his education at Pasadena City College, he was called up to active duty.



Assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Hornet, his tour took him around the world in the early 1950s. On the ship, he specialized in fire control systems, and these systems were Bert's first exposure to computers; he became determined to learn "…how those babies work!" He went on to earn a Masters degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Southern California.



Upon completing his Navy service, he returned to Los Angeles and Grace Presbyterian Church, where, in 1955, he met Lyndon (Lynne) Hefler. They were married on April 14, 1957.



After graduating from USC, he was hired at Hughes Aircraft Company, where he remained for 34 years, his entire employed life.



Bert and Lynne had 5 children, found a great church in Yorba Linda, California, and enjoyed family vacations in the California High Sierra, in the same alpine canyon where Bert's father and mother had taken their sons in his youth.



Bert and Lynne taught their children how to camp along a bubbling Rock Creek, how to fish for trout in Rock Creek Lake, how to hike the Little Lakes Valley, and how to love creation. As they grew older, tent camping was replaced by "camping" in a big motor home, still by Rock Creek.



Some of their adult kids moved to Seattle and convinced the folks to make a major move to Port Angeles. There, the home Bert and Lynne built became a family gathering place, and there they spent Bert's retirement with a view of Mount Angeles and, across the water, Mount Baker.



Bert fought a courageous battle with heart disease and strokes in the last two years of his productive and happy life. On August 20th he went quietly to the home in heaven that his Lord Jesus prepared for him. His family wishes to express its great appreciation for the help we had from Assured Hospice and Home Instead.



He leaves his wife of over 62 years; daughters, Jennifer (Brian Willett), Janine White (Marshall); sons, James (Paula Bryant-Trerise), Thomas (Chae), and Jonathan (McKean Nowlin); 14 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild; nieces and nephews in California, Utah, Arizona, and Washington; and brother Gene (Jan).



Preceding him in death were his parents, Ben and Bea; older brother, Donald; and all his cousins, aunts and uncles.



A memorial service will be held at Independent Bible Church in Port Angeles on October 5th, 11 AM, with a light lunch following in the fellowship hall.



In lieu of flowers, gifts in Bert's memory may be sent to Independent Bible Church, Gideon's International, or a . Bert LeRoy Trerise was born on May 3, 1933, in Los Angeles, California, to Benton LeRoy Trerise and Beatrice Robertson Trerise.Bert had a large extended family nearby. From this family, he inherited a strong work ethic, which defined his life and career, and a rich heritage at Grace Presbyterian, the church Bert attended in his younger years.At Benjamin Franklin High School, in Los Angeles, he started to develop a fine understanding of electronics, radios and sound systems. While in high school, he joined the Navy ROTC, and while continuing his education at Pasadena City College, he was called up to active duty.Assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Hornet, his tour took him around the world in the early 1950s. On the ship, he specialized in fire control systems, and these systems were Bert's first exposure to computers; he became determined to learn "…how those babies work!" He went on to earn a Masters degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Southern California.Upon completing his Navy service, he returned to Los Angeles and Grace Presbyterian Church, where, in 1955, he met Lyndon (Lynne) Hefler. They were married on April 14, 1957.After graduating from USC, he was hired at Hughes Aircraft Company, where he remained for 34 years, his entire employed life.Bert and Lynne had 5 children, found a great church in Yorba Linda, California, and enjoyed family vacations in the California High Sierra, in the same alpine canyon where Bert's father and mother had taken their sons in his youth.Bert and Lynne taught their children how to camp along a bubbling Rock Creek, how to fish for trout in Rock Creek Lake, how to hike the Little Lakes Valley, and how to love creation. As they grew older, tent camping was replaced by "camping" in a big motor home, still by Rock Creek.Some of their adult kids moved to Seattle and convinced the folks to make a major move to Port Angeles. There, the home Bert and Lynne built became a family gathering place, and there they spent Bert's retirement with a view of Mount Angeles and, across the water, Mount Baker.Bert fought a courageous battle with heart disease and strokes in the last two years of his productive and happy life. On August 20th he went quietly to the home in heaven that his Lord Jesus prepared for him. His family wishes to express its great appreciation for the help we had from Assured Hospice and Home Instead.He leaves his wife of over 62 years; daughters, Jennifer (Brian Willett), Janine White (Marshall); sons, James (Paula Bryant-Trerise), Thomas (Chae), and Jonathan (McKean Nowlin); 14 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild; nieces and nephews in California, Utah, Arizona, and Washington; and brother Gene (Jan).Preceding him in death were his parents, Ben and Bea; older brother, Donald; and all his cousins, aunts and uncles.A memorial service will be held at Independent Bible Church in Port Angeles on October 5th, 11 AM, with a light lunch following in the fellowship hall.In lieu of flowers, gifts in Bert's memory may be sent to Independent Bible Church, Gideon's International, or a . Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations