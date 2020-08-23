Dr. Bette Jane Kerrigan (83), of Port Angeles, passed away peacefully of cancer on August 3, 2020. She was born September 1, 1936, in Nelson, Wisconsin, to Tony J. Beasler and Betsy Ann Hanson.



After graduating from Winona Senior High School in Minnesota, she embarked on an educational journey attending Peninsula Community College, earning her M.A. in Psychology at Antioch University, and a Doctorate from the American Institute of Hypnotherapy.



She was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the United States Army as a switchboard operator from 1963-1965.



She worked several jobs as a retail clerk, was an Amalgamated Meat Cutters union member, ran a bed and breakfast, and later owned and operated "Inn on the Green" respite care home as a psycho-geriatrician.



She was involved in many community activities and served as the president of Son's of Norway, president of Daughters of Norway, and president of Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County.



She enjoyed traveling during her lifetime and traveled all over the U.S.A., Europe, Tibet, China, and Australia.



She was an excellent cook, always cooking and baking something delicious and sharing with her friends and family. She was a talented artist, enjoying many crafts, and her emphasis was silk painting.



She had many, many friends during her life and loved her family dearly including her dogs, Lady, Sable, Salon, Lovie, and Snuggles.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved brother James (Jim) Beasler.



She is survived by her son, Jason (Heather) Kerrigan of Abilene Texas; grandson, Richard "Josten" Kerrigan of Port Angeles; foster son, Ernest (Connie) Fletcher Edmonds; nieces, Kathy McFarland of Port Angeles and Darcy Beasler of Kent; great-nephew, Travis (Chelsea) McFarland of Port Angeles; great-nephew, Josh (Shantal) McFarland and their son, Liam of Port Angeles/US Navy; and very special family friend, David "Joe" (Vicki) McFarland of Port Angeles; and the many family members and friends she cared about so deeply.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, unfortunately there will be no public service.



In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County for their outstanding care they provided Bette in her final weeks.

