Bette (Higgins) Sterling, 82 passed away peacefully on March 25th, 2020 at her home in Port Angeles with her family by her side after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. At her request no services are planned.



Bette was born in Torrance CA. on August 15th, 1937 to the late Henry and Thelma Higgins.



She was a lover of all the arts especially the symphony. She volunteered her time to many art organizations in Port Angeles. She was an avid gardener, she loved entertaining and belonged to many social groups.



Preceded in death by her husband Daniel L Sterling, survived by daughters Stefani



The family would like to thank the doctor's, nurse's, caregivers and her many friends for all their loving support.



Smith and Staci (Dino) Simone. Grandchildren Kevin (Erin) Costello, Nicco (Laurel) Simone. Rio (John) Murphy. Great grandchildren Max, Penelope and Luca.

Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020

