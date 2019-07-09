Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Alice Miller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sequim resident, Betty Alice Miller passed away suddenly of a heart attack on Saturday, June 29, at the age of 81.



She was born in Orgas, West Virginia, on February 15, 1938, to Virgie and Hughie Ferrell.



She graduated from Warren Wilson Junior College in Swannanoa North Carolina, in 1959, and received her BS in Business Administration from California State University in Sacramento, in 1989.



Betty served in various administrative positions for the Federal Aviation Agency, from 1959 to 1971, in Washington D.C.; San Bernardino, California; Charleston, West Virginia; and Manila, Philippines.



She was a very adventurous lady, travelling all the way to the Philippines, where she obtained her private pilot's license.



She met her husband, Roland, there when he crashed her housewarming party, and they were married in Perth, Australia on June 22, 1971.



In 1975, her husband's job took them to Singapore for 7½ years. In 1982, she returned to the U.S. where she and her husband co-founded an export marketing business.



In 1999, they moved to Sequim, where she and Roland designed and built their retirement home in the Sunland community.



Betty's hobbies were playing the piano, golf and gardening. She was a member of the Sunland Golf & Country Club and attended the Trinity Methodist Church.



She is survived by her loving husband, Roland; nieces, Rachel Ferrell, of Ohio, Bonnie Perdue, of West Virginia; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Barbara and Peter Wertheimer, of San Mateo, California.



Published in The Peninsula Daily News from July 9 to July 10, 2019

