FOREVER REMEMBERED



NEVER FORGOTTEN

Sequim resident, Betty Alice Miller passed away suddenly of a heart attack on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the age of 81, but she will be forever remembered and never forgotten.



She was born in Orgas, West Virginia, on February 15, 1938, to Virgie and Hughie Ferrell. She graduated from Warren Wilson Junior College in Swannanoa, North Carolina, in 1959, and received her BS in Business Administration from California State University, in Sacramento, in 1989.



Betty served in various administrative positions for the Federal Aviation Agency from 1959 to 1971 in Washington D.C.; San Bernardino, California; Charleston, West Virginia; and Manila, Philippines. She was a very adventurous lady, travelling all the way from West Virginia to the Philippines, where she took flying lessons and obtained her private pilot's license.



She met her husband, Roland, there when he crashed her housewarming party, and they were married in Perth, Australia, on June 22, 1971.



In 1975, her husband's job took them to Singapore for 7 1/2 years. In 1982 she returned to the U.S. where she and her husband co-founded an export marketing business.



In 1999, they moved to Sequim, where she and Roland designed and built their retirement home on the golf course in the Sunland community.



Betty's hobbies were playing the piano, golf and gardening. She was a member of the Sunland Golf & Country Club and attended the Trinity Methodist Church.



Betty was a very special person who was always thinking of and caring for others in any way she could.



She is survived by her loving husband, Roland; nieces, Rachel Ferrell of Ohio and Bonnie Perdue of West Virginia; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Barbara and Peter Wertheimer of San Mateo, California.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store