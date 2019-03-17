Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Carma White. View Sign

Heaven is even more beautiful now because Betty Carma White left us to get her wings, on January 12, 2019.



Betty grew up as a hard working farm girl in Vale, Oregon, with her siblings, Wilma, Bill and Marie, under the watchful eyes of her parents, William (Slim) and Afton (Red/Little General) Hill. She fed the pigs, milked the cows and learned to keep house, cook, and sew among so many other talents. She got her sense of humor from Slim and her love of music from Red. She helped raise her niece, Linda, from a young age, too.



Betty met and married Mark E. White when she was 16 and Mark 19. Mark joined the Coast Guard and Betty worked in Northgate at Newberries. They moved to Port Townsend and lived as the lighthouse caretakers. It was here, at age 19, Betty became a proud mother to son, Joe. She always spoke fondly of raising a new baby at the Port Townsend Lighthouse. After the Coast Guard, they went back to farm life near Vale, Oregon, where she had her daughter, Nancy.



She always said she wanted 12 kids. She devoted her life to being a good mom and wife. She was a den mother to Joe's Cub Scout troop, sewing costumes for Nancy's operettas, active in the PTA, and chaperoned dances.



After living several years in Oregon, they moved to Sequim. Betty worked at Southwoods Variety Store where everybody knew her and enjoyed her bright smile, laughter and sense of humor. In the late 70's, they moved to Port Angeles and started Mark's Chainsaw Shop where customers would come in for the latest joke and a cup of coffee.



She worked on Forrest Fires with her daughter. Nancy and her mom had incredible times together, especially their trip to Disney World. She taught her to cook and sew, garden and most of all, love life and people! Betty taught her how to make the best of a bad situation, and to always remember it is all only temporary as long as we have one another, life is worth living.



Betty became a grandmother, in 1985, to Joe's daughter, Callie. She was a fun, silly and loving Granny. Betty and Callie spent their time together skipping backwards, practicing headstands having pinecone wars, slumber parties and singing to the Man in the Moon. Betty was a proud Granny and Callie learned so much from her. She often introduced Callie as her clone. Betty became a great grandmother to Zealand and Angus which brought her much joy in her later years. Callie is very thankful her Granny had the chance to "corrupt" one more generation.



In her retirement, after Marks death, Betty volunteered for the local blood drives and became a Demo Lady at the local grocery stores where even more people came to know and love Betty. It was while demoing that she met her second partner in life, Sonny Chaussee, in 1997. Sonny became a regular at Betty's demo table but it was clear he was there for more than the prepackaged meatballs. Betty and Sonny were married January 2011. And wasn't Betty thrilled in gaining a daughter in Dawn!



Throughout her life, Betty acted as a caregiver to her aunt and her mother who battled dementia. She was also an unwavering caregiver and the most loving mom possible to daughter, Nancy, as she fought her health complications. She was always at her side and the "Wind beneath my Wings" through it all. Nancy could never have done it without her.



Nancy was able to return this amazing love and care for Betty her last 10 years of life. Betty was afflicted with dementia which she fought hard against with Nancy's help. Betty loved taking care of their parrots where she and JOJO, the macaw, had a special love. JOJO would cuddle Betty and tell her, "I love a lot" and it would melt her heart. Every evening she spent time with their cat, Snowball, who would wash Betty's face. Betty and Nancy enjoyed flowers and gardening as long as her health would allow. These two shared a special bond forged through a lifetime of laughter, tears, pain and mutual care of one another. Nancy had been at Betty's side for several days and was at her side at the time of her passing. Betty was the first to see Nancy's eyes open and Nancy was the last to see her mom's eyes close.



Betty and Nancy were baptized together in the Seventh Day Adventist Church, in January 2011. Her belief of love for Christ resonated in all she did and all she believed.



Thank you for being my rock, my cheer leader, and my forever best friend. You are my shining star, lighting the way even in the darkest time, and keeping me calm in the roughest storms. No one was as real as you when I needed it the most. No one knew how to comfort me like you did; turn sad tears into happy tears and giggles. Thank you for loving me unconditionally as we journeyed through life. I'm so blessed to have a mom like you. I LOVE YOU, MAMA.



Betty was one of a kind. She will be missed but never forgotten. We love you and you are in our hearts forever.



Please join us for a Celebration of Life at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, in Port Angeles, on April 6th at 3 PM. Please, in lieu of flowers, a donation to the Alzheimer Foundation is preferred. Donations may also be made at the church towards a waterfront bench in Betty's name.



We would love anyone to share stories of Betty by writing to Nancy White P.O. Box 2614 Port Angeles, WA 98362.



The following is a poem expressing how Betty wanted to be remembered.



After Glow by Carol Mirkel



I'd like the memory of me



To be a happy one



I'd like to leave an afterglow



Of smiles when life is done.



I'd like to leave an echo



Whispering softly down the ways,



Of happy times and laughing times



And bright and sunny day



I'd like the tears of those who grieve



To dry before the sun



Of happy memories that I leave



