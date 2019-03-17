Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Gowler. View Sign

Betty Gowler passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019, at the age of 93. Betty was born in Edmonds, Washington, the second child of Gilbert and Mabel Coomer.



Betty graduated from Ballard High School and worked in Seattle as a bank teller for several years. In 1965, she married Cliff Gowler in a ceremony at the Pier 91 Officers Club in Seattle. They built a house in Port Angeles and lived the rest of their lives in the Port Angeles-Sequim area.



Betty was an ordained minister and a yoga teacher. She became blind in later life. This affected her mobility but not her spirit. She was a wise and fun woman who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



She is survived by her son, Richard Friend; her brother, Bill (Charlene) Coomer; as well as nieces and nephews and cousins. Also step-sons, Carl (Marsha) and Terry (Patty) Gowler; and grandsons and great-grandchildren.



Her family would like to extend their deep appreciation to all the wonderful women who took care of her at her home in Sequim and to the loving staff at Tall Cotton Adult Family Home who cared for her during her final years. She will be greatly missed.



There's a Memorial Gathering at Parkwood Estates Clubhouse April 13, 1-3 PM. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019

