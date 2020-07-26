Beverly Ann Corning passed away peacefully Friday morning, July 10th. Bev was born in 1941 in Port Angeles, to Leona and Jesse Corning. Bev attended school and church in Port Angeles as she grew up here with her brother, Larry, and many cousins.
After graduating from Port Angeles High School, Bev worked a series of jobs before deciding to head to Seattle for a career in accounting. Bev was a city girl and loved living in Seattle.
She spent the next 50+ years of her life making friends, working with people she loved, and traveling to places like Spain, Hawaii, and Las Vegas.
Bev was very thoughtful and always went out of her way to make birthdays and holidays special. Her family looked forward to receiving cards, notes, and specialty gifts in the mail from her.
Bev was preceded in death by both of her parents; her brother Larry; and her great niece, Anne Marie.
She is survived by her nephew, Jason (Lisa) of Cheney, and their children, Matthew of Seattle, Jason of Pullman, and Grace of Yakima.
A memorial service for Bev will be held at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Port Angeles on the afternoon of Sunday, July 26th.
Online obituary at: funeralalternatives.org.