Beverly Ann Grossman (Taylor), 80, passed away of natural causes on Friday, September 13, 2019, in Chandler, Arizona.



Taylor was born in Bolivary, Missouri, on September 6, 1939, to Kenneth and Vernice Moxley.



The family moved to Sacramento, California, in 1956, where she married Mel Ray. The couple raised two children together, James and Tony.



Taylor developed a nearly lifelong career working with Wells Fargo Bank where she was eventually promoted to Branch Manager positions. She had previously worked as a Telephone Operator and within the Golden Gate Bridge Administration. She loved spending time enjoying the Pacific Coastline, snow skiing and antiquing.



Taylor formed a loving relationship to husband, John Grossman. She accepted and gave her emotional support to beloved step-children including, Janean Mariani, Darla Hart and John Jr. Grossman and the beautiful and precious grandchildren, including Jeffrey Hart, Andrew Ray and Daniel Ray.



Those who went before Taylor included her loving mother and father; her son, Tony (US Navy); her much-loved husband, John Grossman (US Marine); her dear brother, Harold; her granddaughter, Christine (Janean Mariani's daughter); and nephews, Steven Bland, Eddie Moxley Manweiller, and Jerry D. Moxley.



Surviving siblings; brother, Leonard Moxley; sisters, Donna Benigno, Gene Geist and Christine Sawyer.



A funeral service will be held for all beloved family and friends at Newcastle Rocklin Gold Hill Cemetery District near Penryn, California, on Monday, September 30, 2019.