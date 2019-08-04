Daughter of Raymond and Ernestine Fralick, and wife to James D. Brazil and Gordon Carter, Jean died peacefully at her residence in the hills of Port Angeles where she has resided since 1978.
She traveled from sunny Miami, Florida to the Olympic mountains in Washington to the cliffs of Maine to Diamond Head of Hawaii and all places in between. Life was a beautiful journey. She enjoyed music, sports, casinos, camping but most of all her family. She was loved by many.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Raymon Fralick.
Beverly was mother to Bonny and Riley Brazil, Meschelle Manietta-Carter and Patricia Smith-Carter. She is also survived by brother, Ray Fralick; sister, Meschelle Hyland-Caswell; grandchildren, JD and Peter Brazil, Daniel and Georgia Smith; great-grandchild, Keelie Brazil.
~I keep your picture tucked inside my old hat, it brings me luck; I need a bunch of that.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Aug. 4, 2019