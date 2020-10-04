Beverly Jean Croxford was born on November 21, 1931 to Alice and Louie Hanshaw in Yakima, Washington and died on September 23, 2020 in Bend, Oregon at the age of eighty eight following a serious stroke. Beverly attended grade school in Kalama, Washington and graduated from Everett High School (Washington) in 1949. She married Clarke Croxford in Everett on Apr 14, 1950 and had two children, Michael and Diane.



The family moved to Port Angeles in 1959 and Beverly remained on the Peninsula until October 2012 when she moved to Bend, Oregon to be near her son.



She was a wonderful and caring mother who valued family. She loved to camp and explore outdoors and spent much time salt water fishing with Clarke.



After his death in 1984, she worked as a waitress and nurse's aid in various Peninsula locations and later volunteered at the Port Angeles Senior Center.



She enjoyed dancing, pinochle, walking, and reading. Besides her husband, she was also preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Diane (Croxford) Parker and a grandson, Gabriel. She is survived by her son Michael Croxford of Bend, Oregon, grandaughters Nicole (Croxford) Johnson and Hayley (Croxford) Sharpe of Port Angeles and Trisha (Robertson) Adams and Linsey Parker of Seattle. A private family ceremony will be held at Oceanview Cemetery at a later date.

