Beverly (Bev) Jean Swearingen, 87, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020, in Sequim. Beverly was born on February 13, 1933, in Benicia, California.



She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 65 years, Dee B. Swearingen.



Beverly was the loving mother of Keith D. Swearingen and Janet A. Goff (Steve). She was the proud grandma of Jennifer D. Goff (Ayal), Ted Swearingen (Shelli), Hayley Swearingen (Bismarck), and Graham Swearingen. The adoring great-grandma of Graham and Dee Swearingen, and Elio Lutwak. Beverly is survived by her brother, Milford Martin (Mary), nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.



Beverly was kind and nurturing, she loved taking care of family and friends. She was an amazing hostess who was known for her cooking and baking, especially her famous almond danish.



Beverly enjoyed volunteering at the Shipley Senior Center as an exercise class instructor, she also loved playing pinochle with friends, gardening, and taking care of her neighbors.



Beverly's loving, giving spirit will be dearly missed by all of those that knew her and loved her, she was, (as she would've said) "totally good."

