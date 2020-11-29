Beverly Loudon, born May 5, 1943, has gone to be with the ancestor's drum group, leaving for her sacred sign-in table on November 13, 2020. She was a proud citizen of the Quileute Tribe and called La Push her home.



She has many family members already on the other side. Including her gramma Mary George, her mother Mabel George Jackson and father Johnny Jackson. There to greet her also is her husband Jack Loudon, son Michael Saul Jackson, brother David, Eddie, Leonard George, Greg, and Johnny Jr., sisters, Margaret Mary and Freida.



Beverly was a kind, smiling Quileute Ambassador, capturing life as she saw it with her camera. From gatherings in La Push, to trips she took and volunteer work in Forks, she loved to take pictures.



She was a Head Start cook for many years, touching many young lives with food cooked from the heart. She was a big part of Cherish Our Children, an annual fundraising event that made the holidays brighter for kids in La Push and Forks.



Beverly could be found greeting visitors into the Quileute's weekly drum group and ensuring everyone signed in. She was a long time member of the La Push Assembly of God Church. She enjoyed traveling for events and nothing stood between her and ice cream.



She leaves behind her brother Roger Jackson and sister Lorrain Judy Jackson. There will be a small family ceremony to bless the remainder of her journey. The family hopes to celebrate her life at a later date. The best way to honor Beverly would be to make a donation to Cherish Our Children.



We know that the big drum group in the sky has sign in sheets an eternity long and that Beverly will make sure that even Jesus signs in!

