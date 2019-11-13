Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bill Robert Stiewe. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Bethany Pentecostal Church 506 E. 5th St. Port Angeles , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Bill Robert Stiewe was born at Fort Warden Army Hospital, in Port Townsend, to Robert and Voneda Stiewe, on October 3, 1951.



He attended Chimacum schools, graduating in the Class of 1969. He then enrolled at Bates Technical College, in Tacoma, and graduated with a degree in diesel mechanics.



His first job sent him to Klawock, Alaska, where he worked for SouthCoast, Inc. When he returned to Washington, he worked for Crown Z and Erdman Trucking.



Bill started his own business, Pacific Diesel, in Port Angeles. He traveled by truck, boat and plane to ensure his customers were always taken care of in a timely manner.



He continued working until he became ill. Bill never complained, but he had numerous health problems.



His happiest times were spent on his Goldwing motorcycle; traveling the west coast and mid-west with the Goldwing Club.



Bill was preceded in death by his father, Robert Stiewe; brother, Bruce Stiewe; sister, June Larsen; and nephew, Robert Larsen.



Bill is survived by his mother, Voneda Stiewe of Chimacum; sister, Janet (Ralph) Meyer of Sequim; brother-in-law, Charles (Peko) Larsen of Port Angeles; niece, Kim Jackson and her two children, Brooke and Nicholas of Ferndale; nephew, R. Quinn Meyer of Joyce and his son, Camrin of Yakima, and his daughter, Josie of Anacortes.



A memorial service to celebrate Bill's life will be held November 16, 2019, at 11 AM, at Bethany Pentecostal Church, 506 E. 5th St., Port Angeles. Pastor Omer Vigoren will be officiating.



