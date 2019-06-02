Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bob Beatty. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bob Beatty was born in Oakland, California, to Donald and Velma Beatty. He grew up in Oakland, and then Berkeley, California.



After graduation from Berkeley High School, in 1950, he enlisted in the Navy, in 1951, as a submariner. He was very proud and enthusiastic about his service in the military. He was discharged, in 1954, and he decided he would give college a try.



Two years later, in the fall of 1956, at the University of California, Berkeley, he met his wife, Linda Atkins, whom he married in February, 1960.



After graduation with an MBA in Production management, Bob worked for about 10 years in the electronics field in San Jose, California. At that point, he elected to go into commercial real estate.



He enjoyed the camaraderie and challenge in the business and was well respected in the field. He was involved with a group that started the Association of south Bay Brokers, and served as President, in 1975. He ended his career at Cornish and Carey Commercial as head of the Investment Division.



Upon retirement, in 1990, he and Linda moved to Sequim, where he built his dream house overlooking the town, the Strait of Juan de Fuca and Vancouver Island. He was involved in the local Homeowner Association as head of the Architectural Committee and also served on the board for 6 years.



In his spare time, he got involved in his hobby, woodworking. He spent many hours making toys and furniture for his grandkids and grand nieces and nephews.



He is survived by his wife, Linda; daughter, Carol (Steve) Blechinger; son, Todd (Lisa) Beatty; grandson, Trevor Beatty; granddaughters, Taylor Beatty, Danielle Tanton and Courtney Tanton; and sister, Pat Waddell.



There will be a Celebration of Life for Bob, August 10. 2019, from 11 AM to 2 PM, at the John Wayne Marina. Bob Beatty was born in Oakland, California, to Donald and Velma Beatty. He grew up in Oakland, and then Berkeley, California.After graduation from Berkeley High School, in 1950, he enlisted in the Navy, in 1951, as a submariner. He was very proud and enthusiastic about his service in the military. He was discharged, in 1954, and he decided he would give college a try.Two years later, in the fall of 1956, at the University of California, Berkeley, he met his wife, Linda Atkins, whom he married in February, 1960.After graduation with an MBA in Production management, Bob worked for about 10 years in the electronics field in San Jose, California. At that point, he elected to go into commercial real estate.He enjoyed the camaraderie and challenge in the business and was well respected in the field. He was involved with a group that started the Association of south Bay Brokers, and served as President, in 1975. He ended his career at Cornish and Carey Commercial as head of the Investment Division.Upon retirement, in 1990, he and Linda moved to Sequim, where he built his dream house overlooking the town, the Strait of Juan de Fuca and Vancouver Island. He was involved in the local Homeowner Association as head of the Architectural Committee and also served on the board for 6 years.In his spare time, he got involved in his hobby, woodworking. He spent many hours making toys and furniture for his grandkids and grand nieces and nephews.He is survived by his wife, Linda; daughter, Carol (Steve) Blechinger; son, Todd (Lisa) Beatty; grandson, Trevor Beatty; granddaughters, Taylor Beatty, Danielle Tanton and Courtney Tanton; and sister, Pat Waddell.There will be a Celebration of Life for Bob, August 10. 2019, from 11 AM to 2 PM, at the John Wayne Marina. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close