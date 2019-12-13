Bobbie Oldenkamp, 86, passed away on November 22nd, 2019.
She was born on July 13, 1933, to Albert and Tina Duncan in Dallas, Texas. The family moved to San Leandro, California.
After graduating high school, she met and married Ed Joaquin. On October 21, 1969, the family moved to Port Angeles where she helped raise three children. Bobbie and Ed divorced in 2001.
She then met and married Gil Oldenkamp and settled in Sequim. She will best be remembered by her love of family, her sense of humor, laugh, and kind smile. She loved taking trips to Victoria, BC, and Port Townsend.
She is survived by her children, Jeff, Kelly, and Robyn; grandchildren, Marcus, Marisa, Brandon, Karlie, and Colton; and great-granchildren, Shayla, Madison, Harlow, Emerson, and Mahaylee.
At her request, no services will be held.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019