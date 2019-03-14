Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby Rose. View Sign

Bobby Rose, age 78, passed away in the loving arms of his sweetheart, wife, Susan, at his home in Sequim, on March 2, 2019. Robert Edward Rose was born to Ada Phyllis Rose and George Edward Rose in Shanghai, China, on March 12, 1940. The Rose family was interred at a POW camp in Manila, the Philippines, during World War II. Bobby spoke of how proud he was of the strength of his parents during this time.



Music was Bobby's passion and with his talent, he achieved great success singing and performing. Bobby sang during his teenage years at Fremont High School in Los Angeles, California. The 1950's "Doo Wop" music led Bobby to form "The Pretenders," a popular group of young men, currently being copied and imitated 65 years later. He wrote the songs "Don't Tell A Lie" and "Answer To My Prayer", both released on his label "Rose Int'l".



Bobby and Susan met 45 years ago. This friendship led to their marriage May 23, 1993, in Anaheim, California. Later, Bobby had a long, enjoyable career at Galpin Ford in North Hills, California, before retiring.



His celebrity status didn't overpower his kindness to family and friends. Bobby was also was a generous man to his community. His encouragement and support will be greatly missed by so many who loved Bobby. The spectacular white 1950 Mercury, beautifully dressed out for cruising Sequim, was his pride & joy, that he loved to share with other car enthusiasts.



Bobby is survived by wife, Susan; daughters, Doreen and Valerie; sons, Rick, Shawn, Stephen, Christopher; stepson, John Steiner; grandchildren, Gabriel, Roman, Maddox, Juliannas, Madison, Alexandra, Ethan and Cory; brother, Charles; sisters, Gloria and Elizabeth. Siblings, Patricia, Dorothy, Joyce and Billy are deceased.



