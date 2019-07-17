Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Corrine Bolster. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bonnie Corinne Bolster passed away peacefully at Jefferson Healthcare on March 30, at the age of 71. After living with and managing MS for several decades, Bonnie died following a short illness.



A lover of jazz and modern art, great literature and the blues, diversity and progressive politics, Bonnie was born to Corlyn Munger and Robert Bolster, in Los Angeles, California, the eldest sibling of four, having three younger brothers.



She grew up first in the East L.A. neighborhoods of Pico Rivera, Whittier, then finally Pasadena, California, where she graduated from Pasadena High School.



Early in her childhood she saw on a matchbook cover an advertisement for mail order lessons to learn how to draw. This sparked her imagination, so she earned the dollar to order it. This, along with her natural talent, started her life path as an artist.



Her talents in rendering and painting were heightened by formal art school education at Pasadena City College. During those years she also lived in Los Angeles and Venice Beach. Ever a cultural adventurer, in 1967 she moved to San Francisco, California, to study at the S. F. Art Institute.



San Francisco at that time was bustling with creative energy and Bonnie loved it. She made many great friends in the arts and music circles. During the late 1970s and 1980s, she made silk scarves upon which she hand printed her beautiful designs.



Making a living as an artist is difficult at best, so Bonnie eventually became a legal secretary at a workman's compensation law firm. When she could no longer work due to increasing problems with MS, this career experience became invaluable to her next passion. She became a determined and knowledgeable advocate for people with disabilities, eventually moving to Port Townsend where she quickly engaged in community service with the local MS Support Group.



Bonnie was an early member of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society's local MS Self-Help Group. Joining in 1999 and serving as co-chair for the past 15 years, Bonnie was a reliable contributor with talents immensely helpful to the group.



With her love for creating and appreciating art combined with her unstoppable instinct to encourage people, she organized an art show for people with disabilities and motivated everyone to share artwork at meetings.



Her past employment in a San Francisco law office coupled with her own experiences provided a foundation for her to assist others when navigating legal and financial issues that come with chronic health conditions. Her patient and persistent approach to problem-solving helped many, limited by disability, to find creative ways to adapt activities so that they could continue to enjoy hobbies.



We'll greatly miss her dry humor, her immense wisdom and understanding, and the generous encouragement she always gave. She affected a lot of us, and her spirit lives on as a part of all of us.



Her shock in learning that the Post Office was the only public building in Port Townsend that was completely inaccessible to people with disabilities motivated her to mount a campaign in 2007, collecting almost a thousand signatures and filing a complaint under the Architectural Barriers Act of 1968. This led to a plan devised between federal, state, county and city to save the landmark building and make it accessible to all.



Sadly this was abandoned, but it resulted in Bonnie becoming actively involved as a Board member of DASH (Disability Awareness Starts Here), working on many accessibility projects, including the successful improvements at Jefferson Healthcare.



She filled many roles as DASH's graphic designer, treasurer, grants person, and a lead with several projects devoted to accessibility. She leaves a gap hard to fill, not only for her hard-working, persistent approach to solving problems, but for the wry sense of humor she was born with and her deep understanding of what it is to be disabled. She was aware of the need to present this reality honestly to the public, with the brutal truth that any one of us can become disabled, as seen in this YouTube of Bonnie talking about the need for access at the Post Office



Bonnie is greatly missed by her family, including her brothers, Arthur, William and Edward; sister-in-law, Debra; nieces, Ruby, Delia, Clara and Korlyn; as well as by her god-children, Issac and Maya Ramos, children of Joe and Barbara Ramos; many friends in California and in Port Townsend, especially neighbors and those associated with the MS Support Group and DASH.



Korlyn and Clara, Bonnie's nieces, speak for all of us "To Bonnie's family and friends, she was the fabric of celebrations and holiday cheer, color in words of wisdom offered, and a dazzling sparkle visible from afar, furthest only a phone call away. Her love for art, humor, and knowledge lifted us. Her courage and kindness, grounded us. Bonnie leaves a warm Eskimo kiss; we revel in the memories, her creativity, and her love".



In honor of Bonnie's memory, please consider sending a donation to DASH at PO Box 603, Port Hadlock, WA 98339-0603.



Meanwhile the mind, from pleasure less,



Withdraws into its happiness;



The mind, that ocean where each kind



Does straight its own resemblance find,



Yet it creates, transcending these,



Far other worlds, and other seas;



Annihilating all that's made



To a green thought in a green shade.



