Port Angeles resident Bonnie "Mary" Kreider Hadley died, at age 86, at Crestwood.



She was born in Ketchikan, Alaska, to Ray and Mildred Brown. She married Darrell Kreider on February 20, 1950. He died on March 16, 1990.



Survivors include sons, Dick (Georgia) Kreider of Port Angeles, Jim (Mary) Kreider of Eatonville; and daughter, Lynn Paine of Port Angeles; sister, Ardella Murray; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; sons, Don, Bob and Bill Kreider; and grandson, Greg Kreider.



Thank you to all the staff at St. Andrews and Crestwood during her last years.



At her request, there will be no service. Drennan-Ford Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.