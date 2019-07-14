Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Lou (Brunton) Hubbard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On May 10, 2019, after a lifetime of adventures, Bonnie Hubbard (nee Brunton), passed away peacefully in her sleep at 87¾ years young. She joins her husband Bill, who predeceased her in November, 2015, for further fun and escapades in Heaven. She is missed by her four children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



Bonnie was the first woman in her family to earn a college degree, a Bachelor's of Science, no less! She was a trained dietician, but chose marriage over career.



She loved being a mother and was a talented cook, needle artist, and knitter. She especially enjoyed all types of sewing, from dressmaking, machine embroidery to quilting, she did it all.



Most of all, she loved her husband. As Bill set up intermodal container shipping ports all around the world, Bonnie would, often on a moment's notice, move and set up a new home for her husband and four children. Together, in every place they lived, they left it a little better. Often with fewer fish and a few more "hidden" golf balls than when they had arrived.



So, of all the places in the world that they had been, they chose Sequim, as their final home base, where they made many friends, golfed and fished with abandon, and threw a few epic parties.



Even as Mom diminished, ever the Bonnie half of 'Bonnie & Bill,' she would regale us with tales of their world travels and how much fun they had together. She took pride in her children and their unique talents.



Published in The Peninsula Daily News on July 14, 2019

