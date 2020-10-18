Catheryn Boyce Woody was born on November 29, 1923 in Darrington, Washington to Benjamin Parker White and Glennie White. She went to heaven to be with the Lord on September 17, 2020 at the age of 96¾.



At the age of five, she moved with her family to Waynesville, North Carolina where she met and married Jack Woody on August 29, 1940 in the state of Georgia.



Their first two children, Maxine and Bobby, were born in North Carolina before they moved to Washington State and found work in the logging industry. They settled in the Oso/Hamilton area before migrating to Beaver, Washington and then finally settling in Forks, Washington, where their remaining three children, Wilda, David, and Karen were born and raised.



Boyce loved and supported her family. She looked forward to and never missed any family gathering or sporting events. In her younger days, she always hosted the holiday gatherings. She loved having her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchild come over to visit. She made each kid feel like they were "the favorite."



At the age of fifty eight, Boyce obtained her GED, a very proud moment in her life.



Her husband, Jack, passed away in 1986 and she lived alone for thirty four years.



Boyce had many wonderful friends. She loved playing games, especially the card game, Rook. She really enjoyed spending time with her friends - having lunch, shopping, drinking coffee, or just visiting. Her friends were always welcome in her home.



Boyce was a member of the Forks Assembly of God Church for Sixty nine years. She faithfully served teaching Sunday School, working in the kitchen, and attending all services, wedding/baby showers, and other events. In addition, she was part of a small group of ladies who made and distributed three hundred sixty four baby blankets to newborns in the church. She was proud to say that she was the oldest member of the church.



Boyce was very visible in the Forks community. She attended school sporting activities, harvest dinners, and 4th of July events. In 2017 she was proud to be named Pioneer of the Year and was beaming when she got the opportunity to ride in a fancy car in the 4th of July parade.



She was a diehard Mariners fan and watched their games faithfully. She was not a fair weather fan. She proudly wore her Mariner coat whether they were having a winning or losing year.



Everyone that knew Boyce, knew she loved teddy bears. At one point she counted over 200 bears in her collection.



Up until a few months ago, Boyce took pride in keeping her own yard, mowing and raking all two and one half acres.



Boyce's mind was sharp to the end. She always remembered everyone's birthday and age.



Due to COVID-19, her service was the first Drive-in Memorial Service ever held at the Forks Assembly of God Church.



Preceding her in death were her husband, Jack, children Maxine, Bobby, Karen, and grandson Caleb.



She is survived by her daughter, Wilda (Hollie) Blankenship, her son David (Kim) Woody, eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and one great great granddaughter.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store