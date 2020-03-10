Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bradley David Anderson. View Sign Service Information Drennan & Ford Funeral Home and Crematory - Port Angeles 260 MONROE RD PORT ANGELES , WA 98362 (360)-457-1210 Funeral 11:00 AM Queen of Angels Catholic Church 209 W. 11th St. Port Angeles , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bradley David Anderson, 74, has gone on to be with God. He will be missed tremendously by all who knew and loved him.



He was the only child of his parents, Lucille (Proctor) and Francis Anderson, who preceded him in death.



Brad was husband to Kathy; father to Shane Anderson; step-father to Douglas Jackson and Anthony Jackson; grandpa to Karisa Perez, Nicole Weatherwax, Keith Jackson, and Haille Alley-Jackson; and great-grandpa to Ava Marie Weatherwax and Anthony Weatherwax.



Brad loved the Olympic Peninsula for its beauty and grandeur. He was very happy to live and work here as it was so easy to go camping, fishing or hiking. Everything was so close at hand and he loved doing all these things.



In his more quiet times, he loved reading any and everything; fiction and non-fiction alike. He liked to write poems and strum on his guitar.



He was an avid sports fan. Of course, his favorite teams were Washington teams; the Seahawks, Mariners, Huskies, and Cougars (if they were not playing the Huskies).



He also loved Queen of Angeles Parish and the people there. Being involved with the Knights of Columbus was very important to him. During his time in the Knights, he had been Faithful Navigator for the council and also Grand Knight. He was also involved in the Scouting program sponsored by the Knights.



He was a Eucharistic Minister for several years and an usher/greeter. He would volunteer whenever and wherever he could help out.



Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020

