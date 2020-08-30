Bradley Reese

Brad passed away on June 14, 2020, at the age of 63.

In 1998, Brad retired from the US Coast Guard after serving 22 years. He was proud of his service to his country and all the opportunities he was given. While serving in the CG he developed a real passion for food service. That passion for cooking and food preparation lead him to Sysco Food Services where he spent another 18 years working in sales. 15 of those years were spent on the Olympic Peninsula.

He is survived by his wife, Robin; his two daughters, Karah Wynne and Jennifer Reese; four grandchildren; and his mother, Anna.

He enjoyed sharing his experience and mentoring others to succeed. Gone too soon, he will be greatly missed.

A military service with honors will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store