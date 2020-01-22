Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brandon James Anderson. View Sign Service Information Olympic Cremation Association 45 S Monroe Port Angeles , WA 98362 (360)-457-0964 Celebration of Life 12:30 PM - 2:30 PM Mount Pleasant Community Center 2273-2399 Mount Pleasant Rd Port Angeles , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Brandon James Anderson, of Port Angeles, passed away on January 11, 2020.



He was born on April 14, 1996, to James William and Melodi Lynn (Corning) Anderson.



He graduated from high school and was working as a security officer at Malone Heights.



Brandon had a huge heart and was always there to listen; constantly putting others before himself. He really loved family dinners and family gatherings.



He was a very compassionate young man especially for those less fortunate than himself. He was always giving people clothes, food and money.



Brandon was preceded in death by his grandmother, Vicki Corning.



He is survived by mother, Melodi (Shawn) Anderson; father, Jim (Terri) Anderson; brother, Damon Berglund; sisters, Jessica Wilcox, Nichole Pangaro and Tiannah Berglund; grandparents, Mike Doty Leonard, Joyce Anderson, and Darrold Jean Packer; aunts, Nancy Anderson, Brenda (Mike) Leavitt, Susan Anderson, Sherri (Jeff) Manning, Colleen (Ken) Anderson; uncles, Arnie (Rebecca) Packer, Mike Doty and John Corning; cousins, Michael Bird, Nathan Bird, Kristine Erica Amber Iredale, Hannah Anderson, Ella Bohy and Sean Manning; nephew, Mason Wilcox; nieces Maddox and Paige Pangaro; and too many "brothers' from other mothers and "sisters" from other misters to mention.



A Celebration of Life will be held on January 26, 2020, 12:30-2:30 PM, at Mount Pleasant Community Center, 2273-2399 Mount Pleasant Rd. Port Angeles, 98362. Brandon James Anderson, of Port Angeles, passed away on January 11, 2020.He was born on April 14, 1996, to James William and Melodi Lynn (Corning) Anderson.He graduated from high school and was working as a security officer at Malone Heights.Brandon had a huge heart and was always there to listen; constantly putting others before himself. He really loved family dinners and family gatherings.He was a very compassionate young man especially for those less fortunate than himself. He was always giving people clothes, food and money.Brandon was preceded in death by his grandmother, Vicki Corning.He is survived by mother, Melodi (Shawn) Anderson; father, Jim (Terri) Anderson; brother, Damon Berglund; sisters, Jessica Wilcox, Nichole Pangaro and Tiannah Berglund; grandparents, Mike Doty Leonard, Joyce Anderson, and Darrold Jean Packer; aunts, Nancy Anderson, Brenda (Mike) Leavitt, Susan Anderson, Sherri (Jeff) Manning, Colleen (Ken) Anderson; uncles, Arnie (Rebecca) Packer, Mike Doty and John Corning; cousins, Michael Bird, Nathan Bird, Kristine Erica Amber Iredale, Hannah Anderson, Ella Bohy and Sean Manning; nephew, Mason Wilcox; nieces Maddox and Paige Pangaro; and too many "brothers' from other mothers and "sisters" from other misters to mention.A Celebration of Life will be held on January 26, 2020, 12:30-2:30 PM, at Mount Pleasant Community Center, 2273-2399 Mount Pleasant Rd. Port Angeles, 98362. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Jan. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Olympic Cremation Association Port Angeles , WA (360) 457-0964