Brandon James Anderson, of Port Angeles, passed away on January 11, 2020.
He was born on April 14, 1996, to James William and Melodi Lynn (Corning) Anderson.
He graduated from high school and was working as a security officer at Malone Heights.
Brandon had a huge heart and was always there to listen; constantly putting others before himself. He really loved family dinners and family gatherings.
He was a very compassionate young man especially for those less fortunate than himself. He was always giving people clothes, food and money.
Brandon was preceded in death by his grandmother, Vicki Corning.
He is survived by mother, Melodi (Shawn) Anderson; father, Jim (Terri) Anderson; brother, Damon Berglund; sisters, Jessica Wilcox, Nichole Pangaro and Tiannah Berglund; grandparents, Mike Doty Leonard, Joyce Anderson, and Darrold Jean Packer; aunts, Nancy Anderson, Brenda (Mike) Leavitt, Susan Anderson, Sherri (Jeff) Manning, Colleen (Ken) Anderson; uncles, Arnie (Rebecca) Packer, Mike Doty and John Corning; cousins, Michael Bird, Nathan Bird, Kristine Erica Amber Iredale, Hannah Anderson, Ella Bohy and Sean Manning; nephew, Mason Wilcox; nieces Maddox and Paige Pangaro; and too many "brothers' from other mothers and "sisters" from other misters to mention.
A Celebration of Life will be held on January 26, 2020, 12:30-2:30 PM, at Mount Pleasant Community Center, 2273-2399 Mount Pleasant Rd. Port Angeles, 98362.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Jan. 22, 2020