Brenda Dickinson passed away on the evening of November 9, 2019, after suffering a heart attack in late October. Brenda was the warm, loving, and stable center of her families' lives, and she is sorely missed.
Brenda married Gary Dickinson on December 23, 1959. They had been looking forward to their 60th wedding anniversary. She and Gary built a successful life together and were living recently in Sequim.
Her life was centered on roles of wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandma; she was an accomplished quilter, gardener, farmer, and grade school teacher. She was mentally sharp, and very well-read, and never let her health challenges of Rheumatoid Arthritis and COPD get in her way. Her favorite place was home and she always found joy and pleasure in the small things in life. We learned many lessons about kindness, grace, love, honesty and stoicism from her.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Gary; her daughters, Marie Rhodes and Terry Cox; grandchildren, Briana, Mike and Amy; and great-grandchildren, Everett, Russell, Ethan, Torin, Eliana, and Elijah; her sister, Pat McCord, and brother, Chuck Rhoads.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019