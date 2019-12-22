Bruce Allan Welcker, of Port Angeles, was born in Tacoma to Gilman Costello Welcker and Bliss Marylynn Lundrigan Welcker. He passed away at home, of natural causes, on November 28, 2019.
Bruce had a business and forestry degree from Green River College and worked in reforestation.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bliss and Gilman Welcker.
Bruce is survived by his children, Corina Welcker and Curtis Welcker; brothers, Douglas (Julietta) Welcker and Kent (Lori) Welcker; sister, Marilyn (John) Ecker.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Dec. 22, 2019