Bruce passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020, following a sudden cardiac arrest on April 12th.



He was born in Spokane, on November 9, 1955. He later moved to Vantage and graduated from Kittitas High School. After graduation he moved to Port Angeles to attend Peninsula College and earned his Forestry Technician degree. While there he met his wife Laura and they married in 1978.



He then worked for Rayonier Forest Products, at the Forks sorting yard, until 1982. Due to the downturn in the forest industry he went to work for Clallam County Juvenile Services as a detention officer until 1989.



After that he worked several years for the Laborers Union and fished commercially for salmon in Alaska during the summers. In 1996, he returned to school for Refrigeration and shortly thereafter purchased Jim's Refrigeration.



Bruce was a hard worker who enjoyed fixing things and was always first to offer a helping hand. His hobbies included work, sporting clays, skeet and fishing. Of those he was most passionate about fishing. In 2011 he purchased a lot in Sekiu and spent many happy hours there with his family and friends.



He is survived by his wife, Laura; sister, Kathy (Lloyd) Stone; brother, Mike (Linda); son, Jesse (Kristen) and three grandchildren. A son Matthew preceded him in death.



He was a member of the Port Angeles Naval Elks Lodge and the Eagles club.



No services are planned at this time.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Peninsula Home Fund, PO Box 1330, Port Angeles, WA 98362

