Bruce Richard Blume, 63, of Port Angeles passed away Wednesday November 20, 2019, at his home.



Bruce was born on February 1, 1956, to Melvin and Kathleen Blume.



He was a member of the community since 1974, when he moved to the Peninsula from Wauconda, Illinois.



Bruce graduated Wauconda High in 1974 and attended Peninsula College and received his AA degree. He worked as an accountant/bookkeeper until purchasing and running Adventureland Video, in Sequim.



Bruce loved the holidays, music, movies and walks in the woods.



He is survived by his five children, Carrie Elias, Sarah Bruni, Benjamin Blume, Rachel Blume, Amber Blume; and nine grandchildren who he adored. He is also survived by his seven brothers, Daniel Blume, Keith Blume, Douglas Blume, Brian Blume, Gary Blume, Kevin Blume and Erick Blume; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



There will be a Celebration of Life this summer. Date to be announced.